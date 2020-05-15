Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

VSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $3,006,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Verastem by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 545.24% and a negative net margin of 715.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

