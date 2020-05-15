VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0343 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $291,070.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026500 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030897 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,453.39 or 1.00475014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00086294 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000644 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,737,750 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

