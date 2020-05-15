Verify (CRED) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 69.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Verify token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verify has a total market capitalization of $65,319.72 and $11.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verify has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.03417125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

CRED is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

