Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $7.59 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,400 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,027,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

