Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Cap of $14.86 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00072933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $892.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02001067 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

