Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Increased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 196,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

VZ stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

