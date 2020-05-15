Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Issues Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,914. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.