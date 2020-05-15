Very Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Stock Price

News stories about Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Genesis Metals earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GIS stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Genesis Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Genesis Metals

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

