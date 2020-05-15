Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.90 ($6.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($7.42). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 421.07.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vesuvius will post 4867.0001888 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

