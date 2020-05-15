ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

