Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $306.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Shares of VVI stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 935,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $429.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. Viad has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

In related news, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

