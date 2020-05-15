Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post sales of $260.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $263.04 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $289.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,178,000 after buying an additional 1,614,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,309.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 1,016,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 88.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,955,000 after buying an additional 837,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 149.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,354,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 812,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.