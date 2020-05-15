Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,756. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 286.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $473,287.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,983 shares of company stock worth $1,264,055. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vicor by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

