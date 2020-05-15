Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,432 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

NYSE AVB opened at $151.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

