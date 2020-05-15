Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 41,413 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $53.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.