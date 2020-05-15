Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $162.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

