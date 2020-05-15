Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Match Group worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 317.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.26.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

