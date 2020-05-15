Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 83,642 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Entergy worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

