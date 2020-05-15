Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,647 shares of company stock worth $11,821,821. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

