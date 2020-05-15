Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 12,273.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.