Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.33 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227,014 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CenterPoint Energy worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

