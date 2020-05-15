Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.50 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after acquiring an additional 593,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,089,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of SSNC opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

