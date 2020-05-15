Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.13 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,884 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.15% of MYR Group worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $381.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.79. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.