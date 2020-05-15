Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.32 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MGY shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.