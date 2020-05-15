Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 8.77% of Unifi worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James D. Mead bought 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,565.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,846 shares in the company, valued at $315,575.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,565 shares of company stock worth $328,450. 25.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

UFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

