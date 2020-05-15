Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.54% of Knowles worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 110.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after buying an additional 1,117,546 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,790,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,535,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,798 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,184,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN opened at $13.18 on Friday. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

