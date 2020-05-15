Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,883,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,910,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.