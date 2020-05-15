Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 90,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 336,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.