Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Copart worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

