Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Jabil worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

