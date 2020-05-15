Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of AZZ worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

