Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $19,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

NYSE:DRE opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

