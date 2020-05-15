Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,132 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $279.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.01 and its 200 day moving average is $268.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.