Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,542 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Royal Gold worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

Shares of RGLD opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

