Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 666,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

