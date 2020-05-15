Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,980,000 after buying an additional 412,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.