Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 142,084 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of American Equity Investment Life worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

