Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

