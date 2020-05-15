Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,924 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Century Communities worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. Century Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

