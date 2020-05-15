Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,930 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fastenal worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

