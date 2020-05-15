Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 236,913 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Caretrust REIT worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.01. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

