Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 393,146 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 393,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 640,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 1,595,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after acquiring an additional 73,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 423,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 230,266 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 390,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

