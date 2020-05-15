Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.99% of Assembly Biosciences worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of ASMB opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.