Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.33% of CTS worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CTS by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 684,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in CTS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CTS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 357,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CTS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE:CTS opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $716.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.