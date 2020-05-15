Vicus Capital Acquires 1,033 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

