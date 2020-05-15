Vicus Capital Acquires 5,127 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,315. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

