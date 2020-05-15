Vicus Capital Acquires 8,354 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,814,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 550,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,416,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,356,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

