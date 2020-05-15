Vicus Capital Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VTV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 2,676,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

