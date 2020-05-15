Vicus Capital Has $24.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $24,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.62. 7,020,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.