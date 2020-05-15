Vicus Capital Has $39.92 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.70. 2,285,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $185.16.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

